Vallourec to Keep Supplying Petrobras with Tubular Solutions Until 2023

Tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has signed contract extensions with Petrobras for the supply of its products and services.

Since 2019, Vallourec has been supplying Petrobras with OCTG products, including seamless steel tubes, connections, and accessories, as well as associated services such as offshore inspection, repair, and supervision. The contracts have now been extended until 2023.

Petrobras uses the products and related services provided by Vallourec in its offshore oil and gas exploration and production wells, located mainly in large pre-salt reservoir fields.

The Brazilian pre-salt reservoirs present several challenges in addition to the salt layer itself: well depths of up to 7,000 meters (23,000 ft); very deep water conditions with sometimes as much as 2,000 meters (6,500 ft) between the surface and the seabed; acid corrosion caused by H2S and CO2; as well as high pressure/high temperature conditions in some areas.

"The association of these factors sets the technical requirements for OCTG products, which must be able to withstand mechanical, corrosive, and thermal constraints. Vallourec has been innovating and reinventing itself every day in order to meet all these requirements, thus providing Petrobras with the most advanced technological solutions for its offshore operations," Vallourec said.

Apart from the piping solutions, Vallourec also provides digital services designed to improve reliability and operational performance. These include tubular management (inspection, repair, pre-shipment preparation), on-site assistance, as well as storage and transportation services.