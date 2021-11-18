80 New Jobs in Aberdeen: PD&MS to Modify Dana Petroleum's FPSOs

Engineering and construction company PD&MS Group has secured a contract to carry out modifications on Dana Petroleum's Triton and Western Isles FPSOs in the UK North Sea.

The contract, of an undisclosed value, is expected to create up to 80 new jobs at its Aberdeen base.

"The contract, which is for an initial three years with options to extend to five years, forms part of a Dana Petroleum strategy to create increased longer-term value through contractor consolidation in the modifications space," PD&MS Group said.

The award will see PD&MS carry out a range of engineering modifications and execute offshore construction on two FPSOs owned by Dana, a subsidiary of the Korea National Oil Corporation.

Eiko van Dalen, chief operating officer at Dana Petroleum said: “We are really pleased to award this contract to PD&MS. It represents an opportunity to build a new partnership together.

"Our aim is to offer clarity and commitment to our supply chain partners through a series of three-year contracts, all of which include options for extension. Taken together, they represent a £71 million pound commitment to the regional economy over the next three years.”