SeaBird Exploration Wins More Work in Asia Pacific

Norway-based offshore seismic services firm SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of intent for an extension of the ongoing 2D survey in the Asia Pacific region.

"The extension comes on the heels of strong productivity and is a direct continuation of the ongoing work and the extended scope is expected to be completed in the middle of Q1 2022, adding about 50pc to the original program," SeaBird Exploration said.

"This further strengthens the backlog for SeaBird in 2022. The company sees other opportunities in the region after the current contract has been completed," the company added.

While SeaBird did not say which vessel was involved in the project, it might be the Eagle Explorer.

Namely, the Eagle Explorer mobilized for a 2D survey in the Asia Pacific region and began operation in late August. The contract, not including the extension announced Wednesday, has an expected duration of about 120 days.

This has been a fruitful week for SeaBird Exploration which on Tuesday also said it had received a letter of intent for the provision of two source vessels for an ocean bottom node (OBN) project.

The project will start in Q2 2022 and has an estimated duration of 100 days for a total of 200 vessel-days. SeaBird did not say who the client was nor where the vessels would be deployed.

It said it would use chartered vessels on the project. The vessels will be outfitted with seismic source equipment from SeaBird's equipment pool.

