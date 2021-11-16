Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ocean Winds, Principle Power in French Floating Wind Team-up

November 16, 2021

WindFloat Atlantic (Viana do Castelo, Portugal) - Credit: Ocean Winds
Ocean Winds, a partnership between ENGIE and EDP Renewables, and Principle Power, a designer of floating wind turbine foundations, will cooperate to design the floating platforms for France’s first commercial-scale floating wind tender.

In September this year, the French Government selected Ocean Winds to participate in the tender process.

The duo has successfully delivered the 25 MW WindFloat Atlantic floating wind farm project currently operating in Portugal and the companies are now working together on the 30 MW Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) project in the French Mediterranean Sea planned for commissioning in 2023.

"With a capacity of up to 270 MW, the South Brittany floating offshore wind project will be located off the coast of southern Brittany. The French government has already pre-selected Ocean Winds to take part in a competitive dialogue over the next months and expects to announce a winner next year," Ocean Winds said.

Grzegorz Gorski, Chief Operating Officer of Ocean Winds, said: "Our aim is to deploy the full know-how of Ocean Winds to ensure that the South Brittany floating offshore wind project is a success for France. Our 10+ years of experience developing and operating floating wind projects, including WindFloat 1, which started production in 2011, and WindFloat Atlantic, the world's first semi-submersible floating wind farm, makes us uniquely qualified to deliver this project and generate a positive impact for the French industry, local communities, and other stakeholders."

Aaron Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of Principle Power, said: "Principle Power is the leading supplier of floating wind technology in the world, with turbines totaling 75 MW operating on our WindFloat® platforms. Our early involvement in this project ensures that we can bring our cumulative experience to design WindFloat units that address the unique conditions of the South Brittany site in a way that is robust, competitive, and in harmony with the local environment."

