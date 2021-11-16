Bernhard Schulte Enters Saudi Offshore Market Through Rawabi Vallianz JV

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) and Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services (RVOS) on Tuesday announced a joint venture to offer third-party ship management services to the offshore sector in Saudi Arabia.

The deal was announced during the ADIPEC Exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has some of the world’s largest oil reserves and a mature extraction industry supported by an established offshore service chain. With a fleet of more than 40 offshore vessels, Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services is one of the leading suppliers of offshore vessels within this market. Through the partnership BSM can access the market to provide crew, technical and additional ship management services as an “in Kingdom supplier," BSM said.

BSM specializes in providing ship management services for offshore vessels including floating platform storage and offshore (FPSO) vessels, anchor handling vessels, supply vessels and flotels for the oil and gas industry and Service Operation Vessels (SOV) for the renewable energy industry.

As for the Saudi partnership, BSM said it would benefit from will benefit from RVOS’s extensive knowledge of the Saudi Arabian offshore landscape and its regional client base. In turn, BSM said RVOS would gain access to global markets through BSM’s international presence, and to its pool of experienced offshore crew and training and talent recruitment processes.

Moreover, BSM said, Rawabi benefits from the customized IT systems used by BSM for efficient ship management and developed by MariApps, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BSM.

Nick Topham, Managing Director of BSM Germany, said: “We are delighted to form a joint venture with Rawabi as together we explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia. The two companies have many commonalities, both being family-owned businesses with an eye on continuous growth and technological development. We look forward to a successful partnership with Rawabi as we share our knowledge and experience.”



Ahmed AlQadeeb, Vice President, Oil and Gas, with Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services said: “Rawabi looks forward to a fruitful partnership with Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, as we combine our expertise and expand our client bases in Saudi Arabia. BSM’s third-party shipmanagement and crewing experience and our local knowledge and understanding of the offshore oil industry complement each other and leverage new opportunities for both parties.”













