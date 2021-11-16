Woodside CFO to Step Down in 2022

Australian oil and gas company Woodside on Tuesday announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Sherry Duhe, to pursue a career

opportunity with another ASX-listed company.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said: "Sherry’s financial and commercial stewardship of Woodside over the last four years has been integral to continuing Woodside’s success. Over this time she has maintained a strong balance sheet which has provided Woodside’s resilience in challenging trading circumstances."

“Sherry’s passionate leadership has been central to delivering the financial and commercial architecture for our proposed merger with BHP’s petroleum business and the Scarborough development.

“We wish Sherry all the best in her future endeavours,” she said.

"Ms. Duhe will remain with Woodside into Q1 2022 to ensure a smooth transition of her key responsibilities. The process to identify Ms. Duhe’s successor is underway, with the role continuing to be based in Australia," Woodside said.

Duhe joined Woodside in 2017 following previous finance and senior roles with ExxonMobil, Duke Energy, JM Huber and Shell.