Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Woodside CFO to Step Down in 2022

November 16, 2021

Woodside Chief Financial Officer, Sherry Duhe - Credit: Woodside
Woodside Chief Financial Officer, Sherry Duhe - Credit: Woodside

Australian oil and gas company Woodside on Tuesday announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Sherry Duhe, to pursue a career
opportunity with another ASX-listed company.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said: "Sherry’s financial and commercial stewardship of Woodside over the last four years has been integral to continuing Woodside’s success. Over this time she has maintained a strong balance sheet which has provided Woodside’s resilience in challenging trading circumstances."

“Sherry’s passionate leadership has been central to delivering the financial and commercial architecture for our proposed merger with BHP’s petroleum business and the Scarborough development. 

“We wish Sherry all the best in her future endeavours,” she said. 

"Ms. Duhe will remain with Woodside into Q1 2022 to ensure a smooth transition of her key responsibilities. The process to identify Ms. Duhe’s successor is underway, with the role continuing to be based in Australia," Woodside said.

Duhe joined Woodside in 2017 following previous finance and senior roles with ExxonMobil, Duke Energy, JM Huber and Shell.

Activity People & Companies Australia/NZ Industry News People Energy

Related Offshore News

Copyright - Kent Smith / Shell

Shell Shake-up Leaves Dutch Royally Hacked Off
Jake Anderson - Credit: Aqualis Braemar LOC

AqualisBraemar LOC to Acquire UK Ops of Ship Designer...


Trending Offshore News

Castorone - Credit: Badea Laur/MarineTraffic.com

Saipem Nets $600M+ Worth of Offshore Installation Deals in...
Activity
Credit: Eni

Eni: Coral Sul FLNG Complete and Ready to Sail Away to...
Activity

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Hurricane Energy Says Talks with Bluewater Over FPSO Deal 'Positive'

Hurricane Energy Says Talks with Bluewater Over FPSO Deal 'Positive'

Ocean Winds, Principle Power in French Floating Wind Team-up

Ocean Winds, Principle Power in French Floating Wind Team-up

Germany Suspends Nord Stream 2 Certification, Sets Demands

Germany Suspends Nord Stream 2 Certification, Sets Demands

Solstad Offshore Sells Far Swan PSV

Solstad Offshore Sells Far Swan PSV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine