SeaBird Exploration Nets Source Vessel Contract LoI

Norway-based offshore survey company SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of intent for the provision of two source vessels for an ocean bottom node (OBN) project.

The project will start in Q2 2022 and has an estimated duration of 100 days for a total of 200 vessel-days. SeaBird did not say who the client was nor where the vessels would be deployed.

SeaBird said it would use chartered vessels on the project. The vessels will be outfitted with seismic source equipment from SeaBird's equipment pool.

"With this LOI, SeaBird is pleased to announce that it continues to build back-log with some length for the first time in years. With the Fulmar Explorer already fixed on a one-year contract the company has more than 550 vessel-days of work for the next twelve months," SeaBird said.

"We are pleased to see that our asset-light strategy in combination with equipment consolidation is beginning to work. The company has the capacity to operate far more than its own fleet with this platform in place," says CEO Gunnar Jansen.