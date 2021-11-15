Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Five-year Contract: EnerMech to Support TAQA’s UKCS Platforms

November 15, 2021

Credit: Taqa - File Photo
Aberdeen-based EnerMech has won a five-year contract to deliver tensioning, torquing, and associated services across all of TAQA’s North Sea platforms. 

Under the new contract, EnerMech will deliver these services on the Cormorant Alpha, North Cormorant, Eider Alpha, Harding, Tern Alpha, Brae Alpha,  and East Brae platforms. 

The contract builds on EnerMech’s existing seven-year relationship with TAQA in the  UK. EnerMech’s regional director for Europe and Africa, Ross McHardy,  said: “We have been successfully carrying out work across TAQA’s North Sea assets since 2014 and are looking  forward to providing further safe, responsive and  reliable services under this new contract for flange management and  bolting services.” 

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Activity UKCS Engineering Europe Energy

