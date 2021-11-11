Cadeler, Ørsted Firm Up German Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Deal

Offshore wind installation services company Cadeler has signed a firm contract with Ørsted for a wind turbine installation vessel to be used on Ørsted’s two German offshore wind projects, Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3.

The firm contract, which comes after Ørsted last month chose Cadeler as the preferred supplier for the project, covers transportation and installation of a minimum of 48 Siemens Gamesa 11 MW turbines. The installation will be conducted by Cadeler's Wind Osprey jack-up. This will be Wind Osprey’s first project with the jack-up's new, upgraded main crane.

"The installation of this Siemens Gamesa 11 MW WTG has become somewhat of a specialty for the Cadeler’s O-class vessels, which will be employed in all current projects of the similar type of installation in the region," Cadeler said.

Cadeler’s CEO, Mikkel Gleerup says: “There is no doubt in our mind that this project is an important one for us, taking advantage of our capabilities and knowhow gathered from installing other 11MW turbines projects. We look forward to working with Ørsted delivering yet another successful project for the company safely and in time.”



Cadeler will deploy its O-class installation vessel Wind Osprey, which by the time the project is set to start, will have a new and upgraded main crane with a lifting capacity of 1600 metric tons at a radius of 40 meters, with the main hook at a height of 160 meters above the main deck.

Gleerup said: "By choosing one of our upgraded O-class vessels to execute this important project right after the replacement of its crane, Ørsted reenforces our belief that the strategic decision to upgrade the cranes on our O-class vessels was right. We are firmly on track in developing our business in partnership with our clients to meet their future needs."

Upon completion, the combined capacity of the wind farms at Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 will have a total capacity of more than 1 GW. The projects are expected to be fully commissioned in 2024 and 2025 respectively, subject to Ørsted’s final investment decision.