Solstad Offshore Nets Work for CSV Duo

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has won contracts for two of its medium size construction support vessels.

Solstad said Thursday that the Dutch offshore services firm Fugro had chartered its CSV Normand Mermaid for a period of 16 months firm. The contract will start in December 2021.

Also, Solstad said that it had secured a contract extension for the Normand Baltic CSV.

"The present Client on CSV “Normand Baltic” has exercised their option to extend the contract with another 8 months to July 2022 with further 90 days options thereafter," Solstad added.

The vessel is operating in Taiwan where she is supporting offshore-wind projects.

