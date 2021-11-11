Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Solstad Offshore Nets Work for CSV Duo

November 11, 2021

Credit: Solstad Offshore
Credit: Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has won contracts for two of its medium size construction support vessels.

Solstad said Thursday that the Dutch offshore services firm Fugro had chartered its CSV Normand Mermaid for a period of 16 months firm. The contract will start in December 2021.

Also, Solstad said that it had secured a contract extension for the Normand Baltic CSV.

"The present Client on CSV “Normand Baltic” has exercised their option to extend the contract with another 8 months to July 2022 with further 90 days options thereafter," Solstad added.

The vessel is operating in Taiwan where she is supporting offshore-wind projects.
 

Geoscience Activity Vessels Asia Offshore Europe Offshore Wind Energy

Related Offshore News

File image: Huisman

Eneti to Raise $200M for WTIV Construction via Share Sale
Credit: Barge Master

Watch: Barge Master's Motion-compensated Solution for...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Maersk Drilling

Offshore Drillers Noble and Maersk Drilling to Merge
Mergers & Acquisitions
Illustration - Noble Sam Croft drillship - Credit: Robby Norman/MarineTraffic.com

Noble Corp. Shareholder to Vote Against Maersk Drilling...
Mergers & Acquisitions

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Sweden Charges Lundin Executives for Complicity in Sudan War Crimes

Sweden Charges Lundin Executives for Complicity in Sudan War Crimes

Solstad Offshore Nets Work for CSV Duo

Solstad Offshore Nets Work for CSV Duo

DNV Seeking Partners for Floating Wind Substations Project

DNV Seeking Partners for Floating Wind Substations Project

Petrobras Taps PXGEO for OBN Survey Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Taps PXGEO for OBN Survey Offshore Brazil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine