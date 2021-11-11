Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Siem Offshore's Vessel Hired for Offshore Wind Work

November 11, 2021

Credit: Siem Offshore
Siem Offshore has won a contract for its multi-purpose support vessel Siem Dorado in the offshore wind market.

The Norwegian vessel owner said the up to 210 days firm contract plus options, was with an undisclosed international client.

The contract is set to begin for commencement during the first quarter of 2022. The scope of work covers the subsea development part for a new offshore wind farm.

Built in 2009, the 93.6 meters long Siem Dorado is a diesel-electric driven vessel. It features a 100 T heave compensated offshore crane, specially designed for ROV and light construction duties.

During the summer, the Siem Dorado worked at ExxonMobil's Liza field, offshore Guyana.

According to the vessel's AIS, the Siem Dorado recently returned to Norway from Canada.


