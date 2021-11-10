Seismic Firm CGG Licenses Data for Offshore CO2 Storage Projects

Seismic data company CGG has licensed its Northern Viking Graben multi-client seismic data set in the Northern North Sea to Northern Lights JV DA, for use in its ongoing and future CO2 storage developments.
Northern Lights JV DA, owned equally by Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies, is the operator of the first industry-scale project for the transport and storage of CO2 on the Norwegian continental shelf.
Following this first data licensing success in the growing CO2 storage market, CGG will continue to expand its multi-client data library to support initiatives by industry players to identify and de-risk subsurface storage sites and provide key information to estimate storage resources and help define efficient and safe monitoring solutions.
Northern Lights is developing the world’s first cross-border open-source CO2 transport and storage infrastructure network to offer CO2 storage as a service to customers across sectors in Europe to help the transition to net-zero emissions. Its aim is to help industries mitigate emissions that cannot be avoided in other ways, and to provide safe and permanent storage of CO2 under the seabed in Norway.
Dechun Lin, EVP, Multi-Client, CGG, said: “This is an excellent example of the geological insight our subsurface data and outstanding imaging technologies can bring to growing industries, such as CO2 storage and geothermal energy, beyond our traditional markets. It also underlines the increasingly important role and added value that our geoscience data, technologies, and expertise bring to our clients and society, in support of the energy transition to a low carbon future.”