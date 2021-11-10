Seismic Firm CGG Licenses Data for Offshore CO2 Storage Projects

Seismic data company CGG has licensed its Northern Viking Graben multi-client seismic data set in the Northern North Sea to Northern Lights JV DA, for use in its ongoing and future CO 2 storage developments.

Northern Lights JV DA, owned equally by Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies, is the operator of the first industry-scale project for the transport and storage of CO 2 on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Following this first data licensing success in the growing CO 2 storage market, CGG will continue to expand its multi-client data library to support initiatives by industry players to identify and de-risk subsurface storage sites and provide key information to estimate storage resources and help define efficient and safe monitoring solutions.

Northern Lights is developing the world’s first cross-border open-source CO 2 transport and storage infrastructure network to offer CO 2 storage as a service to customers across sectors in Europe to help the transition to net-zero emissions. Its aim is to help industries mitigate emissions that cannot be avoided in other ways, and to provide safe and permanent storage of CO 2 under the seabed in Norway.