Petronas, Exxon to Explore CCS Opportunities in Malaysia

November 9, 2021

The MoU signing parties were Adif Zulkifli (right), PETRONAS Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Upstream and Shane Harris (left), President and Chairman, ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia Inc. - Credit: Petronas
Malaysia's state energy firm, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), said on Tuesday it has partnered with a Malaysian unit of Exxon Mobil Corp to jointly explore opportunities in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies in a bid to decarbonize the country's upstream industry.

Exxon Mobil said last month it wants to build CCS hubs in Southeast Asia and has begun talks with countries with potential storage options for carbon dioxide.

According to the memorandum of understanding signed on Nov. 3, both companies will assess the viability of potential CCS projects in selected locations offshore Peninsular Malaysia and identify suitable technology for potential application, Petronas said.

The companies will also share subsurface technical data to enable CO2 storage assessment and characterisation.

"Relevant data related to pipelines, facilities and wells will also be shared to evaluate potential reutilization of existing infrastructure for transport and storage in selected locations," Petronas said. 

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff in Kuala Lumpur Editing by Matthew Lewis)

