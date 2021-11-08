Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BW Offshore's FPSO to Stay in Nigeria for One More Year

November 8, 2021

FPSO Sendje Berge/Credit: Gwenolé de KERMENGUY - MarineTraffic.com
FPSO Sendje Berge/Credit: Gwenolé de KERMENGUY - MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian floating oil and gas production systems owner BW Offshore has secured a one-year contract extension in Nigeria for one of its FPSOs.

The contract, with Addax Petroleum Exploration (Nigeria) Ltd, is for the lease and operation of the FPSO Sendje Berge. 

The firm period has been extended to Q4 2022, BW Offshore, which owns a fleet of 14 floaters, said.

According to WorldEnergyReports FPSO Database, the Sendje Berge is a spread-moored FPSO used for production at the Okwori field in Nigeria on a contract with Addax/Sinopec.

The vessel caught media attention in July last year after pirates attacked it and kidnapped nine Nigerian crew members. A month after the incident, BW Offshore said that the workers had been safely released. 

The Sendje Berge has an oil processing capacity of 50,000 bbl/d and gas handling capacity of 55 mmscfd. It can store 2,000,000 bbl.

Activity Industry News FPSO Vessels Floating Production Production Offshore Africa Energy

Related Offshore News

Merakes sits in 1,500 meters water depth in the Kutei Basin. It consists of five subsea wells with production capacity of 450 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD), equivalent to 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOED), tied back to the Eni-operated Jangkrik floating production unit (FPU) 45 kilometers from Merakes field. (Photo: Neptune Energy)

Further Disruption Expected at Indonesia's Merakes...
Credit: Grandweld Shipyard

Stanford Marine Orders Two Crew Boats from Grandweld


Trending Offshore News

Coral FLNG Unit in South Korea last year - File Image: Eni

Coral Sul FLNG Project on Track, Eni Says
Activity
Credit: Mike Duhon Productions / via Shell

Shell Restarts Production from Hurricane-hit Platforms in...
North America

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Viasat Buys Inmarsat for $7.3 Billion

Viasat Buys Inmarsat for $7.3 Billion

Offshore Wind Vessel Firm Edda Wind Plans Oslo IPO

Offshore Wind Vessel Firm Edda Wind Plans Oslo IPO

Polish Firms PGE, Tauron Seek Approval for Offshore Wind Partnership

Polish Firms PGE, Tauron Seek Approval for Offshore Wind Partnership

Saudi Arabia: IMI, Zamil in Offshore Support Vessel JV

Saudi Arabia: IMI, Zamil in Offshore Support Vessel JV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine