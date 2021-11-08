Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

North Field Expansion: QatarEnergy Orders Six LNG Carriers from S. Korean Shipyards

November 8, 2021

Credit: Qatar Energy
Credit: Qatar Energy

Qatar's state-run energy firm QatarEnergy, until recently known as Qatar Petroleum, has ordered six LNG tankers, four from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and two from Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) in support of its North Field expansion project.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: “We are pleased to take this further step with DSME and SHI, which have built 23 Q-Flex and 14 Q-Max LNG vessels for Qatar as part of our previous LNG expansion project.”

Al-Kaabi further said: These orders, and those that will follow in the near future, constitute a significant part of our program to expand Qatar’s LNG fleet to meet the requirements of our LNG expansion projects, our existing fleet replacement, as well as our LNG trading arm.”

He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the management and working teams from DSME, SHI, QatarEnergy and Qatargas, whose dedicated efforts were instrumental in the realization of this milestone.”

The North Field expansion projects will increase Qatar's LNG production capacity from 77 million tons per annum to 126 million tons per annum by 2027. The North Field is the world’s single largest non-associated offshore natural gas field.

QatarEnergy has said that its LNG carrier fleet program is the largest of its kind in the LNG industry and is designed to meet the shipping requirements of QatarEnergy’s LNG expansion projects, as well as replace part of Qatar's existing LNG fleet.

Activity Middle East Vessels Asia Shipbuilding LNG Energy LNG Carriers

Related Offshore News

Credit: Jackson Offshore

Jackson Offshore Buys Platform Supply Vessel. Five-year...
Credit: Fokussiert/AdobeStock

Oceanteam, Passer Group Merger Off


Trending Offshore News

Coral FLNG Unit in South Korea last year - File Image: Eni

Coral Sul FLNG Project on Track, Eni Says
Activity
Credit: Mike Duhon Productions / via Shell

Shell Restarts Production from Hurricane-hit Platforms in...
North America

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Viasat Buys Inmarsat for $7.3 Billion

Viasat Buys Inmarsat for $7.3 Billion

Offshore Wind Vessel Firm Edda Wind Plans Oslo IPO

Offshore Wind Vessel Firm Edda Wind Plans Oslo IPO

Polish Firms PGE, Tauron Seek Approval for Offshore Wind Partnership

Polish Firms PGE, Tauron Seek Approval for Offshore Wind Partnership

Saudi Arabia: IMI, Zamil in Offshore Support Vessel JV

Saudi Arabia: IMI, Zamil in Offshore Support Vessel JV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine