Norway: ConocoPhillips Files Plan for Tommeliten A Offshore Field Development

November 8, 2021

Ekofisk - Credit: ConocoPhillips
Ekofisk - Credit: ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips presented on Monday plans for the development of Norway's Tommeliten A gas and condensate discovery, with total investments expected to amount to 12.5 billion crowns ($1.46 billion), the U.S. oil firm said.

Located in the southern sector of Norway's North Sea, Tommeliten A is estimated to hold reserves corresponding to 125 million barrels of oil equivalent, it added.

ConocoPhillips, the operator of the discovery, and its partners plan to produce the reserves with an installation on the seabed connected to existing infrastructure at Conoco's Ekofisk field, some 25 km (16 miles) away.

"We are pleased to achieve this milestone for the Tommeliten A project. The field development will unlock production of new resources in the area and further strengthen the Ekofisk legacy and future," said Steinar Vaage, ConocoPhillips President Europe, Middle East and North Africa.

The company expects Tommeliten A to start production in 2024, with gas transported via Norpipe to Emden, Germany, and oil liquids piped to Teeside in Britain.

ConocoPhillips holds a 28.3% stake in the licence where the discovery is located, while Poland's PGNiG has 42.4%, France's TotalEnergies 20.2% and Italian Eni's Vaar Energi 9.1%.

 ($1 = 8.5649 Norwegian crowns)

 (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche, Kirsten Donovan)

Catcher FPSO used for oil production at the Catcher field / Credit: David Newlands/MarineTraffic.com

Credit: mohdnasrullah/AdobeStock

Coral FLNG Unit in South Korea last year - File Image: Eni

Credit: Mike Duhon Productions / via Shell

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Viasat Buys Inmarsat for $7.3 Billion

Offshore Wind Vessel Firm Edda Wind Plans Oslo IPO

Polish Firms PGE, Tauron Seek Approval for Offshore Wind Partnership

Saudi Arabia: IMI, Zamil in Offshore Support Vessel JV

