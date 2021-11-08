Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Siemens Gamesa to Return to Profit in 2022 after Narrowing Annual Loss

November 8, 2021

File Photo: Siemens Gamesa
File Photo: Siemens Gamesa

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa said on Friday it expects to return to profitability in 2022 after blaming its second annual operating loss in a row on higher raw materials and logistics costs, and cost overruns linked to a new model.

High demand for renewable energy generation equipment to help the world's economies shift away from carbon has not been enough to shield turbine makers' profits from surging prices for vital components such as steel, and jammed global supply chains.

Siemens Gamesa said it now expected its margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to be 1-4% in 2022, after -0.9% in 2021. In 2020, this metric hit -2.5%.

It also pushed out the horizon by which it expects to hit its long-term margin target of 8-10% to 2024 or 2025, having previously aimed to reach that level by 2023.

Formed in 2017 by a merger between Spain's Gamesa and the wind business of Siemens AG, Siemens Gamesa's main shareholder is now Siemens Energy, which was spun off from the German conglomerate last year.

Siemens Energy has expressed annoyance with stubborn issues at the onshore unit, where the rollout of a new turbine has proved more expensive and taken longer than expected.

Siemens Gamesa has lost more than 40% of its market value since renewable energy stocks started coming off heady highs in January.

It has fallen harder than market leader Vestas, which is nursing a 27% dent after cutting its own profit margin outlook twice this year.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Activity Industry News Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Renewables Energy

Related Offshore News

Credit: SSE Renewables

Offshore Wind Firm SSE Pacifico Created in Japan
Credit:bphoto/AdobeStock

U.S. Moves to Expand Offshore Wind Beyond the Northeast


Trending Offshore News

Coral FLNG Unit in South Korea last year - File Image: Eni

Coral Sul FLNG Project on Track, Eni Says
Activity
Credit: Mike Duhon Productions / via Shell

Shell Restarts Production from Hurricane-hit Platforms in...
North America

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Bladt, Semco to Deliver Three 880MW Offshore Substations for CVOW Project

Bladt, Semco to Deliver Three 880MW Offshore Substations for CVOW Project

Siemens Gamesa to Return to Profit in 2022 after Narrowing Annual Loss

Siemens Gamesa to Return to Profit in 2022 after Narrowing Annual Loss

Uniper CFO: Nord Stream 2 Completion Not Cure-all for Gas Market Woes

Uniper CFO: Nord Stream 2 Completion Not Cure-all for Gas Market Woes

Cairn Farms Into Deltic's North Sea Blocks. Becomes Operator

Cairn Farms Into Deltic's North Sea Blocks. Becomes Operator

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine