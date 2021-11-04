Siem Offshore Wins Charter Extensions for Offshore Construction Vessel Duo

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has secured more work for its vessel Siem Stingray and Siem Spearfish.

GE Renewable Energy has exercised the remaining options for Siem Offshore's construction vessel Siem Stingray. The contract extension will see the offshore construction vessel further used into the first quarter of 2022 in the renewables sector.

"The extension reconfirms that the Company plays an important role in servicing the renewable energy segment, and we are very pleased to see a key client such as GE Renewable Energy extend our professional relationship," Siem Offshore said Thursday.

Siem Stingray is an IMR, construction vessel of the STX OSCV 03 design, built in 2014. The vessel is 120.90 meters long with a deck space of 1300sq m and is equipped with a 250-tonne offshore crane.

Siem Offshore also said it had secured the extension from "another key client" for the vessel Siem Spearfish.

The 2014-built vessel, of the same design as the Siem Stingray, will continue to perform its current duties under subsea construction work. This extension will see the vessel employed well into the first quarter of 2022, with extension options available upon the expiration of the current contract.



