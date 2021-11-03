Vard Marine Names New VP for Business Operations

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Vard Marine has informed that Kristin Jovel, its Corporate Business Manager, has been appointed the position of Vice President Business Operations for its North American offices.

Jovel joined the Houston office in 2010 after serving as a Director of a top-tier service management company.

"Over the past 11 years, she has successfully led various strategic development initiatives aligned to the company’s business operations and corporate governance. Her breadth of knowledge and leadership has been instrumental in expanding the team and improving processes and policies," Vard Marine said.

"I am honored to accept this new role, to continue leading and serving the corporate team I love, for a company I so passionately care for,” said Kristin. “With this being an exciting time for our company and industry, I’m looking forward to our continued growth and success with our industry partners."

"Kristin’s extraordinary ability to identify gaps and solve problems has enabled Vard Marine’s rapid development over the past decade,” said Wade Carson, President, Vard Marine. “Her diligence and leadership have greatly contributed to building our highly skilled team. Kristin is a valued and welcome addition to our executive team.”