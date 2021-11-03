Carbon Transition CEO Resigns

Oslo-listed company Carbon Transition, which earlier this year changed its name from AxxisGeo Solutions reflecting its new strategy to invest in low carbon businesses, said Wednesday that its CEO Ronny Bøhn had decided to resign.

Bøhn has served as CEO of then AxxisGeo Solutions since August 2020. He has more than 20 years of experience in the seismic industry and had held management positions as vice president of marine operations at CGG and as COO at April AS.

He holds a master of science degree in Geomatics from the University of Oslo.

In a statement announcing his departure, Carbon Transition said: "The board is considering alternatives for Mr. Bøhn's replacement and a transition schedule. The board would like to thank Mr. Bøhn for all his contributions to the company,"

As previously reported, the company has changed its focus from being an offshore seismic survey and data firm to becoming an investment firm with a focus on energy transitions, and calling its now subsidiary AxxisGeo Solutions "a legacy seismic business."

Cabon Transition has said it will focus on investing in private companies and have "a goal of positively impacting the value creation of its investments."

As for its seismic business, the company has previously said it will continue going forward but will be subject to requirements for satisfactory rates of return.