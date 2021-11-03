Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Carbon Transition CEO Resigns

November 3, 2021

Ronny Bøhn - Credit: Axxis Geo Solutions
Ronny Bøhn - Credit: Axxis Geo Solutions

Oslo-listed company Carbon Transition, which earlier this year changed its name from AxxisGeo Solutions reflecting its new strategy to invest in low carbon businesses, said Wednesday that its CEO Ronny Bøhn had decided to resign.

Bøhn has served as CEO of then AxxisGeo Solutions since August 2020. He has more than 20 years of experience in the seismic industry and had held management positions as vice president of marine operations at CGG and as COO at April AS. 

He holds a master of science degree in Geomatics from the University of Oslo. 

In a statement announcing his departure, Carbon Transition said: "The board is considering alternatives for Mr. Bøhn's replacement and a transition schedule. The board would like to thank Mr. Bøhn for all his contributions to the company," 

As previously reported, the company has changed its focus from being an offshore seismic survey and data firm to becoming an investment firm with a focus on energy transitions, and calling its now subsidiary AxxisGeo Solutions "a legacy seismic business."

Cabon Transition has said it will focus on investing in private companies and have "a goal of positively impacting the value creation of its investments."

As for its seismic business, the company has previously said it will continue going forward but will be subject to requirements for satisfactory rates of return.

People & Companies Activity People Europe Energy

Related Offshore News

Eidesvik Offshore CEO and President Jan Fredrik Meling - Credit: Eidesvik Offshore

Eidesvik Offshore CEO to Retire after 16 Years in Position
Credit: HJBC/AdobeStock

TotalEnergies Says Gas Prices Should Stay High, Q3...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Record Number of Floating Production System Awards...
FPSO
Credit: North Somerset Council

SEE MONSTER: Giant North Sea Offshore Platform to Become...
UKCS

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

UK: Marshalling Ops Underway for Seagreen Wind Farm Turbine Parts

UK: Marshalling Ops Underway for Seagreen Wind Farm Turbine Parts

Lower Wind Speeds Hit Ørsted's Earnings

Lower Wind Speeds Hit Ørsted's Earnings

Higher Costs, Supply Constraints Force Vestas to Slash 2021 Outlook

Higher Costs, Supply Constraints Force Vestas to Slash 2021 Outlook

McDermott, Shell in MoU to Decarbonize Construction

McDermott, Shell in MoU to Decarbonize Construction

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine