Axxis Geo Solutions Names New CEO

Oslo-listed seismic surveyor Axxis Geo Solutions has appointed Ronny Bøhn as CEO with effect from August 10, 2020.

Bøhn has more than 20 years of experience from the seismic industry and has held management positions as vice president of marine operations at CGG and as COO at April AS.

He holds a master of science degree in Geomatics from the University of Oslo.

"Lee Parker has decided to resign his position as CEO in order to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Parker has agreed to continue to support the company in an advisory capacity during a transition period. The board would like to thank Mr. Parker for all his contributions to the company," Axxis Geo Solutions said in a statement on Friday.