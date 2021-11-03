Romania: Romgaz to Pay Up to $1.07B for Exxon's Black Sea Gas Project Stake

Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz will pay up to $1.07 billion to Exxon Mobil for its 50% stake in a Black Sea offshore gas project, the company said.

The other half of the long-delayed Neptun Deep offshore project is owned by Romanian OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria's OMV.

Romgaz will ask shareholders to approve the deal at a meeting on Dec. 9, when it will also request approval to borrow 325 million euros to cover a part of the transaction costs. Upon signing the contract, the company will pay Exxon an advance worth $106 million.



(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)