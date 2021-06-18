Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Romgaz, ExxonMobil in Exclusive Talks for Black Sea Block Deal

June 18, 2021

Romanian Flag - Credit: MoiraM/AdobeStock
Romanian Flag - Credit: MoiraM/AdobeStock

Romanian oil and gas company Romgaz said Friday it had signed an exclusivity agreement with ExxonMobil, in relation to Exxon's planned sale of rights in an offshore block in the Romanian part of the Black Sea.

As previously reported, Romgaz in March filed a takeover offer for ExxonMobil's Romanian subsidiary holding a share in the XIX Neptun Deep Block in the Black Sea.

ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited holds a 50 percent stake in the block. The other half of the rights in the block is held by OMV Petrom S.A. The block covers an area of approximately 7,500 square kilometers in water depths ranging from 100-1,700 meters.

Romgaz said Friday that it had on June 17, 2021, signed an exclusivity agreement with Exxon for a period of 4 months - until October 15, 2021 - with respect to the negotiations for the acquisition of all shares issued by ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited.

ExxonMobil has been present in Romania’s upstream sector since November 2008, when it acquired an interest in the deepwater Neptun Deep block in the Black Sea. The company has since acquired more than thousands of square kilometers of 3D seismic data over Neptun Deep Block and in 2012, Domino-1, the first deepwater well in Romania, located 170 kilometers offshore in water about 1,000 meters deep, confirmed the presence of natural gas. The block, however, has so far remained undeveloped.

According to a recent report released by OMV Petrom, the Black Sea currently ensures approximately 10% of Romania’s gas demand, however, the current fields have been producing for decades and are now approaching the end of their life.

Recent exploration activities have indicated new reserves that could be brought to the surface, thus creating value for the country, OMV Petrom said.


Energy Production Mergers & Acquisitions Black Sea Activity

Related Offshore News

Norway’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru - (File Photo. Credit: Ministry of Petroleum and Energy)

UTC: Norwegian Activity – and Focus on Emissions –...
Credit: GJGK_Photography/AdobeStock

Oil Companies Evacuating U.S. Gulf of Mexico Platforms...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration of Åsgard subsea gas compression - Credit: Equinor

UTC: Norway Oil and Gas Tax Package to Yield $41-47B...
Energy
Credit: Saipem

Wintershall Dea Norge Awards Six-well Drilling Contract to...
Energy

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Integrated Cable Protection & Stability System Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

The History and Future of Subsea Well Access and Light Well Intervention

Video

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Current News

Early-season Gulf of Mexico Storm Trims Some US Oil Production

Early-season Gulf of Mexico Storm Trims Some US Oil Production

Suncor, Partners Reach Tentative Deal on Future Path for Terra Nova FPSO

Suncor, Partners Reach Tentative Deal on Future Path for Terra Nova FPSO

TotalEnergies, Qatar Petroleum, Chevron Submit Winning Bids for Suriname Offshore Blocks

TotalEnergies, Qatar Petroleum, Chevron Submit Winning Bids for Suriname Offshore Blocks

Siem Offshore Sells AHTS Duo to Reduce Debt

Siem Offshore Sells AHTS Duo to Reduce Debt

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine