Stanford Marine Orders Two Crew Boats from Grandweld

Grandweld shipyard has won a contract with offshore support vessel firm Stanford Marine to build two 42-meter GrandSuperior crew boats with the keel-laying ceremony recently completed. These are Grandweld’s 11th and 12th vessels built for Stanford Marine.

Jamal Abki, General Manager of Grandweld Shipyards said “In 2021, we have secured multiple shipbuilding contracts worth $30 million. Although 2020 was difficult for the industry as a whole, we saw a surge in business. This has continued in 2021 and we now have a solid order book until the end of 2022. Our industry position and our capabilities have helped us gain the confidence of Stanford Marine, for whom we have built multiple vessels over the years. ly achieve our goal of delighting our customers. We are looking forward to contributing to the Group’s rapid growth and success.”

Shamjith N.V, General Manager of Stanford Marine said “We are experiencing a rapid increase in demand for Offshore Support Vessels serving the oil and gas sector in the Middle East, South East Asia, and West Africa. Stanford Marine is well-positioned to take advantage of this market recovery; this order of new generation crew boats with Grandweld is in alignment with our business objectives and proves SM’s continued commitment to the business."

He said that the GrandSuperior crew boat design is renowned for high utilization rates, low maintenance requirements and its versatile capabilities.”

Dubai-based Stanford Marine Group is comprised of Stanford Marine, which operates a fleet of OSVs, and Grandweld Shipyards, a shipyard providing shipbuilding, ship repair and engineering solutions for the offshore and marine industry.





