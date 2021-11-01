ConocoPhillips Extends Charter for Another Solstad Offshore PSV

Solstad Offshore has secured a contract extension with ConocoPhillips for its platform supply vessel Normand Supporter.

The one-year extension means the vessel now has a firm contract with ConocoPhillips in Norway until February 2023. The Norwegian offshore vessel owner said ConocoPhillips would have two one-year options to extend the contract further.

Also, Solstad Offshore confirmed Monday that ConocoPhillips was behind the recently announced charter extension for the platform supply vessel Normand Server.

The Normand Server will remain with ConocoPhillips for another year, until January 2023. ConocoPhillips will have two one-year extension options here as well.