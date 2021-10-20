Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Charter Extension for Solstad's Platform Supplier

October 20, 2021

Credit: Solstad Offshore
Credit: Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured a contract extension for one of its platform supply vessels.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, Solstad said that the one-year charter extension had been awarded to its 94,2-meter-long PSV Normand Server.

The contract is now firm to January 2023, with two one-year extension options after that. Solstad did not say who the client was, nor did it share the financial details of the contract.

Data from MarineTraffic show the vessel's last location was Ekofisk, an oil field in the Norwegian North Sea, operated by ConocoPhillips.

According to available information, ConocoPhillips had in April 2017 awarded Normand Server (ex-Rem Server) a firm charter of four years and eight months.

PSV Normand Server specs:

Built / Yard2011 / VARD Langsten / Yard No. 753
DesignSTX 06 CD
YardVARD Langsten
FlagNOR
LOA94,20m
Breadth Moulded20,0m
Activity Vessels Energy Offshore Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: Nord Stream 2

Gazprom Supplying Gas to Europe at Maximum Levels, Kremlin...
Image Credit: Baptiste Almodovar/GE Renewable Energy

GE's LM Wind Power Launches Second 107-meter Wind Turbine...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: PIF

"THE RIG" - Saudi Arabia Launches Offshore Platform...
Middle East
Alfa Lift after drydock float-out earlier this year - Credit: OHT (File Photo)

Incident Reported During Construction of Seaway 7's Alfa...
Cranes

Sponsored

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Insight

How to Ensure Oil & Gas Infrastructure Still Has Value

How to Ensure Oil & Gas Infrastructure Still Has Value

Video

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

TotalEnergies Charters Vroon Platform Supplier for UK Ops

TotalEnergies Charters Vroon Platform Supplier for UK Ops

Norway's Sept Oil, Gas Output Drop but Beat Forecast

Norway's Sept Oil, Gas Output Drop but Beat Forecast

Interventek Launches Revolution-7 Subsea Landing String

Interventek Launches Revolution-7 Subsea Landing String

SeaMade: Belgium's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Inaugurated

SeaMade: Belgium's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Inaugurated

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine