Petrobras: Binding Phase Starts for Sale of Santos Basin Offshore Fields

Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday it has entered the binding phase for the sale of its stakes in the Urugua and Tambau fields in the Santos basin.

The two fields belong to the BS-500 concession and are located in the north of the Santos Basin, between 140 km and 160 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state.

Production in 2020 from the fields was approximately 5,000 barrels per day of oil and 918,000 cubic meters per day of gas, Petrobras said in a securities filing.



