Transocean, Nekkar form Digital Well Construction JV

October 28, 2021

Norwegian industrial tech group Nekkar has via its subsidiary Intellilift formed a joint venture (JV), with a subsidiary of the offshore drilling giant Transocean. The name of the joint venture firm is  Inteliwell.

The purpose of the joint venture is the commercialization of products and services based on a digital well construction solution that the two firms are currently collaborating on.

"Inteliwell's digital well construction solution will integrate digital systems for well construction, drilling control and real-time data monitoring. The software solution interfaces with the drilling rig's control system to autonomously execute tasks outlined in the well plan, serving to expedite the well construction process. Additionally, an integrated real-time monitoring platform will measure downhole progress and evaluate conditions in the well to provide critical, precision-enhancing feedback to the drilling control system," Nekkar said.

"Intellilift has already digitized and facilitated increased automation and remote-controlled operations onboard offshore vessels and drilling rigs. Through this JV with Transocean, Intellilift will benefit from the driller's global footprint and well construction expertise, accelerating adoption of this disruptive rig automation solution," says Preben Liltved, CEO of Nekkar ASA.

Stig Trydal, managing director of Intellilift added: "In short, the JV will provide software solutions (SaaS) that allow operators to further improve the consistency of their operations while reducing drilling costs through more reliable and faster drilling operations".

Intellilift, which is owned 50.67% by Nekkar, will contribute development resources, licenses for existing software and other services into the JV, which has been established as a separate legal entity. Capital contributions by Intellilift are currently not contemplated. Intellilift will hold a 33% ownership in the JV, Nekkar said.

