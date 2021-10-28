TechnipFMC, Saipem in SURF Alliance

Oilfield services companies TechnipFMC and Saipem have entered into a commercial agreement to jointly pursue specific Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) projects.

The companies said they target SURF project where the combination of the companies’ complementary "world-class assets, technologies, products and competencies improves project economics and de-risks the overall project development for the benefit of all stakeholders."

The collaboration will have access to a broad range of SURF products and installation methods, providing greater operational flexibility and optimized execution strategies under EPCI (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation) and iEPCITM (integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation) project execution models," TechnipFMC said.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea, at TechnipFMC commented: “We are very pleased to partner with Saipem for the creation of this alliance. Working together with Saipem, we will be well-positioned to efficiently utilize complementary assets and capabilities to create differentiated technical solutions that further optimize project execution. Importantly, the strengthened offering will also expand the potential market for iEPCI opportunities when combined with TechnipFMC’s innovative Subsea 2.0 production systems.”

Stefano Porcari, Chief Operating Officer of the E&C Offshore Division, at Saipem commented: “The SURF commercial agreement with TechnipFMC represents an important milestone to offer a more competitive and reliable value proposition to our clients. The agreement will provide a pool of complementary enabling vessels and facilities and a consolidated Reel laying and J-laying technology base. Together we will be able to provide a full service for those challenging developments requiring an ample range of technologies and capabilities. We are very excited with this commercial agreement and with the opportunities that will be released to the benefit of our stakeholders.”