Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Two-year Charter for Havila Subsea Vessel with Reach Subsea

October 27, 2021

Havila Subsea - Credit: Paul Misje/MarineTraffic.com
Havila Subsea - Credit: Paul Misje/MarineTraffic.com

Subsea services firm Reach Subsea has awarded a contract extension for Havila Shipping's Havila Subsea IMR, survey, and construction vessel.

The contract is for a fixed period of two years and three months starting October 1, 2021, ending December 31, 2023.

Reach Subsea has the option to extend the contract by one year until December 31, 2024.  

According to available info, Havila Subsea is suitable for launch and recovery operations with ROVs, ROTVs, AUVs, and geotechnical equipment.  

"The commercial terms of the charter agreement are confidential between the parties. The vessel is already mobilized and part of our marketed fleet," Reach Subsea said on Wednesday.

Reach Subsea CEO Jostein Alendal: "We are experiencing positive market development across our segments, with continued busy tendering activity. In order to secure continued operational excellence, it is an important part of Reach Subsea’s strategy to co-operate with shipowners renowned for high-quality, safe, and cost-efficient performance, which we have experienced first-hand when operating the Havila Subsea spread these past four years. We look forward to continuing our good cooperation with Havila Shipping in the years to come."

Havila Subsea is a DP2 IMR and light construction subsea vessel on a charter with Reach Subsea since March 2017. It is equipped with a 150 T AHC main crane, a clear deck area of approx. 600 m2, enclosed hangar with 2 x ROV handling systems and a 7.2×7.2m moonpool. The vessel has accommodation for 78 persons in single and double cabins.

Subsea Industry News Activity Vessels Energy Offshore

Related Offshore News

MPI Adventure / Credit: Col/MarineTraffic.com

VIDEO: Jack-up Vessel Drops Turbine Blades Overboard at...
Bayu Undan - Credit: ConocoPhillips Australia (File Photo)

Santos Could Store CO2 from Barossa Field in Depleted Bayu...


Trending Offshore News

MPI Adventure / Credit: Col/MarineTraffic.com

VIDEO: Jack-up Vessel Drops Turbine Blades Overboard at...
Industry News
Leo - Credit: Samtmendher/MarineTraffic.com

BW Energy to Buy Aquadrill's Drilling Rig and Convert It...
Drilling Rigs

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Gazelle Wind Power Opens US Office

Gazelle Wind Power Opens US Office

Increasing Accuracy and Efficiency with Data-Rich 3D Models During Construction of the Platforms of Johan Sverdrup

Increasing Accuracy and Efficiency with Data-Rich 3D Models During Construction of the Platforms of Johan Sverdrup

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Two-year Charter for Havila Subsea Vessel with Reach Subsea

Two-year Charter for Havila Subsea Vessel with Reach Subsea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine