Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Substation, Wind Turbine Foundations Installed at Ørsted's Hornsea Two Wind Farm Site

October 22, 2021

Credit: Ørsted
Credit: Ørsted

Offshore wind farm development giant Ørsted has completed the installation of the Hornsea Two wind farm offshore substation and all 165 wind turbine foundations in the North Sea, 89 km off the Yorkshire coast. 

Dutch offshore installation contractor Heerema Marine Contractors was responsible for the substation installation. It used its giant crane vessel Sleipnir for the operation. According to Ørsted,  the Hornsea offshore substation is the world’s largest AC offshore substation weighing around 8,000 tonnes.

The 1.3GW+ Hornsea Two wind farm will be the Danish company's 13th offshore wind farm in the UK and once it’s operational in 2022, Ørsted we’ll be supplying over 7% of Britain’s electricity.

"The project is now ready for the final third of wind turbines that are yet to be installed," Ørsted said Friday.

The wind farm will feature 165 8MW wind turbines supplied by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The turbines have a rotor 167 meters in diameter, with the blades 81.5 meters long.

Once commissioned in early 2022, Hornsea Two will provide electricity for about 1.3 million British homes. 

In a social media statement released after the installation of the Hornsea Two wind farm substation, Ørsted CEO Mads Nipper said: "Our hard-working team and partner Heerema have just mounted what I believe is the world's largest offshore substation in what I know will be the world's largest offshore wind farm, Hornsea 2 in the UK.

"Soon, 165 turbines will spin, and constitute another big step in the decarbonization of power production in the world's largest offshore wind market."

Subsea Industry News Activity Energy Europe Offshore Wind Renewables

Related Offshore News

Credit: Tennet

TenneT: Hollandse Kust (noord) Jacket Completed (VIDEO)
Credit: Federico Rostagno/AdobeStock

Iberdrola to Splash $8.24B on Giant Offshore Wind Farm...


Trending Offshore News

MPI Adventure / Credit: Col/MarineTraffic.com

Jack-up Vessel Drops Turbine Blades Overboard at...
Industry News
Credit: PIF

"THE RIG" - Saudi Arabia Launches Offshore Platform...
Middle East

Sponsored

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Exxon to Close Two Houston-area Office Towers

Exxon to Close Two Houston-area Office Towers

US Takes Step Toward Oil and Gas Auction Off Alaska Coast Next Year

US Takes Step Toward Oil and Gas Auction Off Alaska Coast Next Year

Italian Bank Could Fund Novatek's Giant Arctic LNG 2 Project

Italian Bank Could Fund Novatek's Giant Arctic LNG 2 Project

Shell Expects Ida-hit Offshore Platform to Restart in November

Shell Expects Ida-hit Offshore Platform to Restart in November

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine