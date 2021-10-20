Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Chevron Books Edda Fides Accommodation Vessel for Wheatstone Work

October 20, 2021

Credit: Edda Accommodation
Credit: Edda Accommodation

Oil and gas company Chevron has chartered Edda Accommodation's Edda Fides offshore accommodation unit for operations support in Australia, starting in the second quarter of 2022.

Currently on a charter with Norway's Equinor, mono-hull vessel Edda Fides will provide accommodation and associated facilities for up to 300 people for an upcoming turnaround maintenance event on the Wheatstone offshore gas processing platform, off the coast of Australia.

"Edda Fides worked at Wheatstone for Chevron back in 2017, and we are pleased to be working together with Chevron in Australia again”, says CEO in Edda Accommodation, Kristian Helland Vea. “The accommodation segment has been very challenging since 2017 and we are happy to see that there is more activity in the market and thus an increased need for the type of services that Edda Fides can offer”.

Mobilization for the project will be in direct continuation of the current charter with Equinor.

Edda Fides is, in the owner's words, the world’s first purpose-built offshore accommodation and service vessel. 

The vessel has a total capacity of 600 persons in modern facilities and is equipped with Kongsberg's Dynamic Positioning System, certified to DP3 class.  It also features a telescopic motion compensated gangway and pedestal that can be adjusted at sea.
 

Australia/NZ Industry News Activity Vessels Energy Offshore

