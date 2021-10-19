Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Long-term Contracts with Petrobras for Subsea 7 PLSV Trio

October 19, 2021

Credit: Reinaldo Filho/MarineTraffic.com
Credit: Reinaldo Filho/MarineTraffic.com

Subsea 7 has announced a very large award by Petrobras for new long-term day-rate contracts for the pipelay support vessels (PLSV) Seven Waves, Seven Rio and Seven Sun.

The offshore installation services firm said Friday that the contracts were worth between $500 million and $750 million in total.

Each contract comprises a firm three-year period and a subsequent one-year option. 

Seven Waves will start the new contract in the first quarter 2022. Seven Rio will start the new contract in the second quarter 2022. Seven Sun will startthe new contract in the third quarter 2022. 

Before starting the new contracts, each vessel will undergo minor modifications requiring a short shipyard stay and modest capital expenditure, Subsea 7 said.

Also, the remaining period of Seven Waves’ and Seven Rio’s current contracts with Petrobras will be transferred to Seven Seas which will be deployed to Brazil in 2022.
 

Subsea Pipelines Vessels South America

Related Offshore News

© Tayfun Pehlivan / MarineTraffic.com

Subsea 7, Schlumberger Secure Work on Turkey's Giant...
Kongsberg Hugin 1000 AUV - (Photo from the press release)

DOF, OFG Team Up to Offer AUV Services to Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: PIF

"THE RIG" - Saudi Arabia Launches Offshore Platform...
Middle East
Alfa Lift after drydock float-out earlier this year - Credit: OHT (File Photo)

Incident Reported During Construction of Seaway 7's Alfa...
Cranes

Sponsored

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Insight

How to Ensure Oil & Gas Infrastructure Still Has Value

How to Ensure Oil & Gas Infrastructure Still Has Value

Video

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

Wave Energy Firm Opens Aberdeen Office to Meet Demand from Oil & Gas Industry

Wave Energy Firm Opens Aberdeen Office to Meet Demand from Oil & Gas Industry

UK Fossil Fuel Dilemma in the Spotlight as Climate Talks Near

UK Fossil Fuel Dilemma in the Spotlight as Climate Talks Near

Iberdrola to Splash $8.24B on Giant Offshore Wind Farm Project in North Sea

Iberdrola to Splash $8.24B on Giant Offshore Wind Farm Project in North Sea

Long-term Contracts with Petrobras for Subsea 7 PLSV Trio

Long-term Contracts with Petrobras for Subsea 7 PLSV Trio

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine