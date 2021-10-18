Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

First Line of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Filled with Technical Gas

October 18, 2021

On September 10, 2021, the sections of the second Nord Stream 2 pipeline laid from the German shore and Danish waters was connected in a so-called above water tie-in. The opposing pipe strings were lifted from the seabed by the lay barge Fortuna and the pipe ends were cut and fitted together. The welding to connect the two lines took place on a platform located above the water on the side of the vessel. Then the connected pipeline was lowered to the seabed as one continuous string. Source: © No
On September 10, 2021, the sections of the second Nord Stream 2 pipeline laid from the German shore and Danish waters was connected in a so-called above water tie-in. The opposing pipe strings were lifted from the seabed by the lay barge Fortuna and the pipe ends were cut and fitted together. The welding to connect the two lines took place on a platform located above the water on the side of the vessel. Then the connected pipeline was lowered to the seabed as one continuous string. Source: © No

The operator of the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on the bed of the Baltic Sea said the first of the project's two lines has been filled with so-called technical gas, while still awaiting clearance to start sales to Europe.

The pipeline, funded by Kremlin-owned energy giant Gazprom and its European partners, is expected to gain certification from a German regulator to begin commercial sales of natural gas, though the approval process could take several months.

About 177 million cubic meters of technical gas, needed to maintain pressure in the pipeline for future gas sales, has been pumped into the pipeline, reaching a pressure of 103 bar.

"This pressure is sufficient to start gas transportation in future," the pipeline's Swiss-based operator said in a statement.

Pre-commissioning steps for the second line are ongoing, it added.

The pipeline project has faced resistance from the United States, which says the pipeline will increase Europe's reliance on Russian energy.

Russia has said Nord Stream 2, which is set to double Moscow's annual gas export capacity in the Baltic to 110 billion cubic metres, could provide relief to the European gas market, which has been grappling with tight supplies and soaring prices.

Moscow says it has played no role in causing Europe's surging gas prices, responding to accusations from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and some members of the European Parliament that Russia had not done enough to increase supplies to Europe. 

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman )

Pipelines Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: Nord Stream 2

Gazprom Supplying Gas to Europe at Maximum Levels, Kremlin...
Credit: Erimar Macedo/MarineTraffic.com

Petrobras Takes TechnipFMC's Pipelay Support Vessel on...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: PIF

"THE RIG" - Saudi Arabia Launches Offshore Platform...
Middle East
Alfa Lift after drydock float-out earlier this year - Credit: OHT (File Photo)

Incident Reported During Construction of Seaway 7's Alfa...
Cranes

Sponsored

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Insight

How to Ensure Oil & Gas Infrastructure Still Has Value

How to Ensure Oil & Gas Infrastructure Still Has Value

Video

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

Incident Reported During Construction of Seaway 7's Alfa Lift Vessel in China

Incident Reported During Construction of Seaway 7's Alfa Lift Vessel in China

Equinor, BP JV Picks Vestas' Giant 15MW Turbines for New York Offshore Wind Projects

Equinor, BP JV Picks Vestas' Giant 15MW Turbines for New York Offshore Wind Projects

U.S. Coast Guard Boards Containership in Connection to California Pipeline Oil Spill

U.S. Coast Guard Boards Containership in Connection to California Pipeline Oil Spill

Aker BP Gets Drilling Permit for Lyderhorn East Offshore Well

Aker BP Gets Drilling Permit for Lyderhorn East Offshore Well

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine