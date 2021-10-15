Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shell's Upstream Boss Moves to Gas and Renewables Division

October 15, 2021

Wael Sawan - Credit: Shell
Wael Sawan - Credit: Shell

Royal Dutch Shell has appointed Wael Sawan as head of its integrated gas and renewables division, replacing Maarten Wetselaar who will leave the energy company after 25 years.

Sawan, 47, currently heads Shell's oil and gas production, or upstream, division.

He will be replaced by Zoë Yujnovich, 46, who currently heads conventional oil and gas operations, Shell said in a statement.

Both appointments are effective Oct. 25.

Wetselaar will become the chief executive of Spanish oil company Cepsa starting Jan. 1, 2022, Shell said.

"I am also immensely grateful to Maarten for his outstanding contribution to Shell and our customers, for his vision and drive in shaping a world-class LNG portfolio, and for laying the foundations of our power and renewable solutions business," CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement. 

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)

