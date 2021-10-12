Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Earth Science Analytics Names New CEO

October 12, 2021

Tatiana Moguchaya - Credit: Earth Science Analytics
Tatiana Moguchaya - Credit: Earth Science Analytics

Seismic data, analysis, and machine learning company Earth Science Analytics has appointed Tatiana Moguchaya as its new CEO.

Earth Science Analytics said that the appointment of Moguchaya as its CEO marked an expansion from its traditional core oil and gas exploration and production market into the wider business of new energy.

Moguchaya is an expert in software development and strategic leadership and has more than 15 years’ experience in both the technology and energy sectors.

Before joining Earth Science Analytics, she worked at the Norwegian unicorn start-up, Cognite, where she was responsible for customer success and research and development. With an MSc in Computer Science, Mathematics and Physics, she has also worked as the program manager for Petrel at Schlumberger, and Microsoft.

Moguchaya said: “I look forward to leading Earth Science Analytics on the next stage of its exciting journey. Success to date has been driven by an incredibly talented team, and a passion and commitment to deliver real value to our customers and partners. These core values will continue to play a significant part of our business model as we look to develop new solutions to meet cross-sector requirements.”
 

Geoscience People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Image courtesy Blue Ocean Seismic Services

Blue Ocean Seismic Services Completes Sea Trials
Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, and President & CEO of Qatar Petroleum (File Photo: Qatar Petroleum)

Qatar Petroleum Changes Name to Reflect 'Broader Strategy'


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Credit:nikkytok/AdobeStock

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot...
Drilling Rigs
Credit: DEME Offshore

DEME Offshore to Install Foundations at Vineyard Wind 1...
Industry News

Sponsored

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Insight

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot Different This Time Around

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot Different This Time Around

Video

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

GE's LM Wind Power Launches Second 107-meter Wind Turbine Blade Mold in Cherbourg, France

GE's LM Wind Power Launches Second 107-meter Wind Turbine Blade Mold in Cherbourg, France

Earth Science Analytics Names New CEO

Earth Science Analytics Names New CEO

Offshore Drilling Firm Transocean Sets Emissions Reduction Target

Offshore Drilling Firm Transocean Sets Emissions Reduction Target

GE to Deliver 13MW Turbines for U.S. First Utility-scale Offshore Wind Farm

GE to Deliver 13MW Turbines for U.S. First Utility-scale Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine