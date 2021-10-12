Semco, PTSC M&C JV to Delivers Substations for Hai Long Offshore Wind Projects

Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C consortium has been selected by Hai Long Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan as the Preferred Supplier for two offshore substations for the Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 offshore wind projects.

The projects will be established off the Taiwanese coast and deliver more than 1 GW of green wind energy when the projects are commissioned in 2025-2026.

"The contract represents the largest offshore substations contract awarded in a Taiwanese project to date. It is also the consortium’s first and considered an important strategic breakthrough," Denmark-based Semco Maritime said.

The consortium and ISC Consulting Engineers will execute the project from Q4 2021 with offshore installation planned in 2024 and completion of commissioning in 2026.

The contract includes design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of the two offshore substations including jackets, which will be manufactured at PTSC M&C’s yard facilities in Vungtau, a port city in southern Vietnam.

Vice President Renewables, Semco Maritime, Frank Holm said: "We are very pleased that the parties behind Hai Long Offshore Wind Project have awarded us this strategically important order. The order provides us with a solid footprint in the exciting Asian offshore wind market, which is developing at a fast pace. We look forward to working on the exciting Hai Long projects and the strategic cooperation with our consortium partner PTSC M&C and the other sub-contractors."



Felipe Montero, Project Director of Hai Long, said the signature of the Preferred Supplier Agreement with wth Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C was another key milestone for Hai Long on the way to Financial Close and into construction.

Semco Maritime will lead the consortium with PTSC M&C and cooperate with ISC Consulting Engineers as the primary sub-contractor on the project for Hai Long Offshore Wind Project.

The Hai Long wind farm is established in the Taiwan Strait around 50 kilometers off the coast and will contribute to realizing the Taiwanese government’s ambition of having installed 5.5 GW offshore wind capacity as part of Round 2.

Hai Long Offshore Wind Project consists of Canadian-based independent power producer Northland Power Inc. (NPI), Yushan Energy Pte., Ltd., and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., who have joined forces to develop the Hai Long 2 and 3 wind farms in zones 18 and 19 offshore Changhua County of Taiwan. The project is one of the biggest offshore wind projects in Taiwan, and the total capacity will exceed 1GW.