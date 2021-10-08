Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shipping Giant MOL Looking to Develop Wave Energy Project in Mauritius

October 8, 2021

Credit: MOL via Bombora (file image)
Japanese shipping giant Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) said Friday that its proposed wave power project in Mauritius was selected for Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) subsidy programs.

MOL said it had conducted natural environmental protection/recovery projects and social contribution activities since July 2020 grounding of its chartered Wakashio Bulk carrier off Mauritius.

In addition, MOL said, since Mauritius draws up a roadmap to raise a percentage of renewable energy to 35% or 40% by 2030, and positions wave power as one of the future power sources, MOL reached to make the proposal of the program for contribution to the nation’s environmental strategy.

Earlier this year, MOL entered into an agreement with Bombora Wave Power to evaluate the prospects of the wave energy business in Japan and Asia in January 2021.

Both companies are conducting research to identify wave energy potential, using Bombora’s unique mWave™ energy converter and site selection with consideration for the natural environment by using digital technology, geographic information system (GIS) in Mauritius, MOL said.

A membrane-style wave energy converter developed by Bombora is located 10 meters beneath the ocean’s surface, similar to a fully submerged reef. The Fixed Bottom mWave is invisible from the shoreline. As ocean waves pass over mWave, the membranes deflect, pumping air through a turbine to generate electricity. Electricity is directly transferred to shore via a submerged cable.

Industry News Activity Renewable Energy Wave Energy Wave Power Energy

