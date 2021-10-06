Wood to Support Horisont Energi's Barents Blue Project

Horisont Energi, a low-carbon technology company based in Norway, has signed a framework agreement with Wood, a major global consulting and engineering firm.

As Horisont Energi continues to mature projects in clean ammonia and hydrogen, Wood will provide a comprehensive range of services in the capacity as of a Specialist Engineering and Management Consultancy Contractor, spanning both offshore and onshore sectors.

Horisont Energi recently entered collaboration agreements with Equinor and Vår Energi on the joint development of the Barents Blue project, "Europe's first large-scale production facility for blue ammonia."

Wood will play an important role in supporting the Barents Blue project with engineering and other services through the announced frame agreement, Horisont Energi said Wednesday.

"I'm excited to announce this agreement. As Horisont Energi and our partners aim to build Europe's first world-scale clean ammonia project with offshore CO2 storage, it is essential to establish long-term relationships with the strongest partners in the industry. Wood has unrivaled experience from complex energy-related projects worldwide," says Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, CEO of Horisont Energi.

Barents Blue is Horisont Energi’s first project. Located in Finnmark in Northern Norway and based on natural gas from the Barents Sea, the project includes a clean ammonia plant and storage of CO2 from the production process below the seabed.

“Wood is focused on supporting its clients through the global energy transition. Ammonia is one of the world’s most widely used industrial gases, and we're pleased to be supporting Horisont Energi's ambitious plans to decarbonize this vital product," says Andy Hemingway, President Energy, Optimisation and Innovation at Wood.



