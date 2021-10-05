Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

October 5, 2021

In case you missed our latest webinar, you can still watch it here!

The rapid development of the offshore wind industry is driving the need for next-generation purpose-built construction assets.

Offshore wind farm capacity is set to grow from 32GW at the end of 2020 to over 230GW by the end of 2030. Capacity will develop in newly emerging wind markets in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Wind farms are being built larger, further offshore, and in deeper water. All of the factors are driving evolving installation vessel demand. New generation vessels need to be built to accommodate the latest technical requirements for efficient offshore construction and at the same time become more environmentally friendly than existing vessels.

Join us as we discuss the opportunities and challenges arising from this ever-evolving landscape.

Speakers: 

  • Matthew Tremblay - Vice President of Global Offshore Markets - ABS
  • Asbjørn Halsebakke - Manager, Technical Solutions, Marine - Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch Norway
  • Philip Lewis - Head of Offshore Wind Research - World Energy Reports
  • Walter Cruickshank, Ph.D. - Deputy Director - BOEM (Bureau of Ocean Energy Management)

Moderated by:

  • Greg Trauthwein - Associate Publisher - Maritime Reporter
