Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Why Is It So Hard to Clean Up An Offshore Oil Spill?

October 5, 2021

Crude oil is shown in the Pacific Ocean offshore of Orange County, Calif., on October 3, 2021. (Photo: Richard Brahm / U.S. Coast Guard)
Crude oil is shown in the Pacific Ocean offshore of Orange County, Calif., on October 3, 2021. (Photo: Richard Brahm / U.S. Coast Guard)

Oil spills into ocean waters, subject to winds and tides and spreading swiftly over wide areas, are difficult to clean up.

The 3,000-barrel weekend spill off the coast of southern California is nowhere near as disastrous as mega-spills like the Deepwater Horizon explosion that sent millions of barrels of oil into U.S. waters of the Gulf of Mexico. But swift movement of the liquids can kill wildlife and foul beaches before cleanup teams are deployed. Federal and state responders begin fighting oil spills by deploying diving teams, and they use tools like containment booms: floating barriers that help contain the spread of spills far offshore, keeping much of the oil from reaching the coastline. Still, this weekend's spill had spread over a number of miles in the Pacific Ocean.

"As the oil continues to move, the (cleanup) area expands, and it's going to be a sustained effort," said U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer Jeannine Shaye, at a Monday press conference. "We have 14 vessels on the water hired by oil spill response organizations."

Containment booms generally contain as much crude as possible using a skirt that hangs down into the water, weighed down by a chain or cable.

Booms also use a "freeboard," a firm piece above the waterline to keep oil from splashing outside the containment area. However, booms can be less effective if storms or high waves crest the top of the equipment.

Residents of Orange County, California, said they saw tar-like balls wash up on the beach. In some cases, dispersant chemicals are used to break up clumps of oil, particularly when a spill is farther offshore and difficult to contain, as was seen in the Deepwater Horizon spill in 2010.

Since the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has developed two new repositories of data to better detect oil spills and other pollution events, as well as where spills are moving.

For recovering from a large, contained oil slick, responders can use a specialized ship that pulls alongside the containment area, trapping crude and then pumping it into tanks aboard.

Recovery crews can also rely upon remote-operated skimmers, which scoop the oil from above, then contain it. Skimmers operate best in calm waters, and can also remove more water than oil, according to the EPA.

Sorbents, a type of pad that can absorb crude oil, are often deployed when thicker grades of crude need to be absorbed. Sorbents are less effective at collecting lighter types of crude oil.


(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by David Gregorio)

Oil Spill Recovery Salvage Casualties Oil Spill Casualties Offshore

Related Offshore News

(Photo: USCG)

Anchor Strike May Have Caused California Oil Spill
Crude oil is shown in the Pacific Ocean offshore of Orange County, Oct. 3, 2021. A unified command has been established to respond to and clean up the oil spill off the California coast. Official U.S. Coast Guard photo.

'Catastrophic' California Offshore Oil Spill Kills Fish,...


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: USCG)

Anchor Strike May Have Caused California Oil Spill
Oil Spill Recovery
© Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt (File Photo)

TIMELINE- Nord Stream 2: Gazprom's Legal Battle to Boost...
Pipelines

Sponsored

To Buy or Not to Buy: Why Mobile Water Services is the Way Forward

To Buy or Not to Buy: Why Mobile Water Services is the Way Forward

Insight

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

Video

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

Pipeline from California Offshore Oil Spill was Moved 32 Meters Along Sea Floor

Pipeline from California Offshore Oil Spill was Moved 32 Meters Along Sea Floor

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Robert Allan Ltd. Unveils Methanol-fueled CTV Design

Robert Allan Ltd. Unveils Methanol-fueled CTV Design

Why Is It So Hard to Clean Up An Offshore Oil Spill?

Why Is It So Hard to Clean Up An Offshore Oil Spill?

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine