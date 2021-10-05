Drydocks Starts Conversion Works on Perenco's Brazil-bound FSO

DP World's subsidiary Drydocks World Dubai has started converting an Aframax tanker capable of carrying 700,000 barrels of oil to a Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) for Dixstone, part of Perenco.

As part of the extensive modification and life extension work at the FSO Pargo project, Drydocks will apply a new hull coating, which will ensure the FSO's performance remains reliable for the next 20 years of offshore operations.

The work will also involve fabrication and installation of an external turret for weather waning, helideck fabrication and integration, metering skid installation and cargo system modification, and installation of hose reel and crane.

COO of Drydocks World, Neil Millar commented: “Today is an important milestone for Drydocks World as we begin work on a conversion project for our customer, Dixstone, subsidiary of Perenco, an oil company based in Paris. With our extensive industry knowledge, world-class facilities and talented team of engineering experts Drydocks World is a trusted partner to the shipping and offshore oil & gas industry, delivering projects safely, on time, and to the highest standards.”

Project Manager of FSO PARGO, Thomas Milani said: “Our DIXSTONE team is excited to lay the first milestone of FSO Pargo conversion works. We look forward to deliver to our client Perenco Petroleo e Gas do Brasil a high quality project on time and within budget. Together with Drydocks World we will focus our efforts through the conversion works on reaching this shared goal in a safe manner.”

Drydocks did not say which vessel exactly is being converted into the FSO Pargo, but is understood that the vessel is the former Minerva Nike oil tanker, built in South Korea in 2004.

WorldEnergyReports has reported that Perenco plans to position an FSO at the Pargo shallow-water field complex to receive, store, and export production from existing production platforms, and this FSO's name suggests this is the one to be shipped to Brazil, once converted.

According to Perenco's website, Perenco operates the Pargo, Carapeba, and Vermelho concessions with 100% stakes. These fields are located 70km off the coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro in water 100 meters deep.

Website info shows that the Pargo cluster currently produces 5,000 boepd from 6 production platforms. Discovered in 1975, the three assets offer a STOIIP (Stock Tank Of Initially In Place) of 1.5 billion bbls, 504 million of which have already been produced. All the crude oil is exported from the Garoupa platform to the onshore terminal at Cabiunas.

