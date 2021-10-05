Xodus Buys Ocean Geo Solutions

Energy industry consultancy Xodus has bought Houston-based data interpretation consultancy Ocean Geo Solutions (OGS), adding capabilities in geophysical data processing, interpretation, and reporting.

OGS assesses seabed and subsurface conditions for hazards ahead of deep-water drilling operations and the installation of pipelines, cables, and structures, providing its specialist services to oil and gas operators and offshore wind developers.

Around 80% of OGS work is sourced from Houston-based clients, with approximately half of the total projects being international.

OGS’ current workforce, including geophysicists, cartographers, and support staff will continue to operate out of its Houston office. This includes managers and former owners, Michael Pentland and Andrew Haigh.

"Xodus currently has offices in Houston and Boston in the US. The OGS deal marks an important step in growing the company’s capabilities and services in the Gulf of Mexico with further plans to increase headcount in the region over the coming months," Xodus said.

Von Thompson, Vice President for the Gulf of Mexico at Xodus said: “The acquisition fits with our ambitions to have a sustainable presence in Houston and will enable us to better support our clients from the start of their projects. Given the company’s technical experts early involvement in projects, the deal allows us to enhance our current services and acquire intelligence to allow us to better support our clients.

"The expertise of OGS’ specialists in areas such as geohazard analysis, in-depth analysis of the seabed and geotechnical testing and reporting will provide our clients with the insight needed to make informed business decisions, avoid potential hazards and assess the environmental impact of their projects. The enhanced competence in the offshore wind market will complement the capabilities of our experts in Boston and pave the way for the future business growth of our global offering."

"We are excited to become a part of the Xodus team and benefit from the wide range of expertise to support our clients on their journey, added Michael Pentland, OGS Director of Services. “We can provide asset owners and operators with the right data and insight to ensure the success of their infrastructure and design projects for offshore wind power plants. There is synergy between our experts and Xodus’ capabilities, which will further enable us to deliver quality services to an ever-growing number of clients.”





