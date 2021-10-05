Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DNV Secures Certification Work on Proposed Offshore Wind Project in Ireland

October 5, 2021

Credit: Codling Wind Park Ltd

DNV has won a contract to carry out project certification for the Codling Wind Park project, one of the largest offshore wind farms planned in Ireland.

The project, owned by Codling Wind Park Ltd (CWPL), a 50/50 joint venture between Fred. Olsen Renewables and EDF Renewables, has the potential to supply up to 70% of all Irish households with renewable electricity. 

The wind farm will make a significant contribution to meet the Government’s ambitions to double the renewable energy from 35% in 2020 to 70% in 2030, DNV said.

"Excellent wind speeds in the Irish Sea and favorable foreshore conditions provide an ideal environment for generating electricity from offshore wind," says Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, Executive Vice President for Renewables Certification at DNV. 

"Using this resource with safe and reliable offshore wind projects can make Ireland a global leader in renewable electricity generation. Having been involved in over 80% of the offshore wind farm certification projects worldwide, we are happy to support Codling Wind Park and Ireland to realize the ambitious targets."

"The offshore wind industry in Ireland is set to see significant growth in the coming years bringing opportunities and challenges,” adds Fabio Pollicino, Director for Project Certification at DNV. “Project Certification offers a proven, structured and trusted way to minimize and manage the risks of rolling out a technology in an emerging offshore wind market."

Codling Wind Park is a proposed offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea, set in an area called Codling Bank, approximately 13-22 kilometers off the County Wicklow coast, between Greystones and Wicklow Town.

Activity Energy Europe Offshore Wind Renewables

