Equinor Gets OK for Extended Operation of Sygna Offshore Field

October 4, 2021

Statfjord C / Credit - Harald Pettersen - Copyright - Equinor
Statfjord C / Credit - Harald Pettersen - Copyright - Equinor

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has obtained regulatory approval for extended operation of the Sygna field.

Consent for the operation of Sygna would expire on March 9, 2024, but the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway has now extended it until August 10, 2026.

Sygna is a field in the Tampen area in the northern North Sea, just northeast of the Statfjord Nord field. 

The water depth in the area is 300 meters. Sygna was discovered in 1996, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 1999. 

The field has been developed with one subsea template with four well slots, connected to the Statfjord C platform. Production started in 2000.

