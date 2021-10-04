Expro, Frank's Merge

UK-based oilfield services firm Expro and Dutch-based drilling and completions solutions provider Frank’s International have completed the previously announced all-stock merger.

The combined company has assumed the Expro Group Holdings name.

"This is an exciting day for Expro and Frank’s as we bring our companies together to create a new global leader with the breadth of capabilities and expertise across the well lifecycle to better support customers," said Mike Jardon, Chief Executive Officer of Expro.

Mike Kearney, the former Chairman, President, and CEO of Frank’s, is now Expro's Board Chairman.

When announcing the proposed merger in March 2021, the two firms said that Expro shareholders would own around approximately 65% of the combined entity, with Frank’s shareholders owning approximately 35%.

The merged company now offers a portfolio of services and solutions in the space of well construction, completions, production optimization, and de-commissioning, in both onshore and offshore markets.

The combined company is operationally headquartered in Houston, Texas, and will maintain an operating presence in Lafayette, Louisiana, Aberdeen, Scotland, and other key locations around the world. The principal executive office of the combined company remains in the Netherlands.