Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrofac Bribery Case Sentencing Delayed

October 1, 2021

Credit; beeboys/AdobeStock
Credit; beeboys/AdobeStock

The sentencing in a London court of British oil services group Petrofac over charges that it failed to prevent bribery in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE has been postponed to Monday, a court spokesperson said in an email.

Petrofac had said it would plead guilty to seven charges by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) after a four-year investigation relating to projects awarded in Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia between 2012 and 2015.

 (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Energy Oilfield Services Activity Industry News

Related Offshore News

Credit: Briggs Marine

Briggs Marine's Demarcation Buoys for Seagreen Offshore...
Credit: DNV

DNV Launches Guidance on Wind Farm Design for Tropical...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Premier Oil (File Image)

Rockhopper Eyes Cheaper Development Option for Falkland...
South America
Illustration - File Photo: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Secures 'Major' Contract Worth More Than $750M
Pipelines

Insight

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

5th Circ. Won't Reconsider Ruling on FLSA Exemption for Seamen

5th Circ. Won't Reconsider Ruling on FLSA Exemption for Seamen

Lithuania Accelerates Green Transition

Lithuania Accelerates Green Transition

Prysmian Gets 'Go Ahead' for $232M U.S. Offshore Wind Cable Project

Prysmian Gets 'Go Ahead' for $232M U.S. Offshore Wind Cable Project

Korean Shipbuilders Get AiP for Barge-type LNG FSRU

Korean Shipbuilders Get AiP for Barge-type LNG FSRU

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine