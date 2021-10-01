Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

GIG Acquires Kattegatt Offshore Wind Farm in Sweden

October 1, 2021

Credit: bphoto/AdobeStock
Credit: bphoto/AdobeStock

Macquarie's Green Investment Group (GIG) has acquired the rights for the Kattegatt offshore wind farm in Sweden from Agrivind AB

Located off the coast of the Falkenberg municipality in the region of Halland, Kattegatt is the latest addition to GIG’s c. 14 GW global offshore wind development portfolio.

The project, in development stage, is  expected to have an installed capacity of up to 260 MW. Once operational, it will produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of 95,000 homes.

"Sweden has a target to produce 100% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2040. To help meet this target, significant growth in Sweden’s offshore wind capacity is predicted. While the country’s current offshore wind operational capacity stands at just 191 MW, Svenska kraftnät has suggested it could reach 4 GW by 2035," GIG said.

"As one of only three consented projects, the Kattegatt Wind Farm project is playing a leading role in this fast-growing market. Once operational, it is estimated the project will reduce Swedish carbon emissions by up to 49 kt CO2e emissions per annum," GIG added.

 

Offshore Wind Energy Renewable Energy Activity Industry News Renewables

Related Offshore News

Credit: SSE Renewables

SSE, Pacifico Energy Team Up to Build Offshore Wind Farms...
Photograph: TetraSpar Demonstrator ApS. Credit: Stiesdal

UK Gov't Joins Floating Wind Development Center


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Premier Oil (File Image)

Rockhopper Eyes Cheaper Development Option for Falkland...
South America
Illustration - File Photo: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Secures 'Major' Contract Worth More Than $750M
Pipelines

Insight

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

5th Circ. Won't Reconsider Ruling on FLSA Exemption for Seamen

5th Circ. Won't Reconsider Ruling on FLSA Exemption for Seamen

Lithuania Accelerates Green Transition

Lithuania Accelerates Green Transition

Prysmian Gets 'Go Ahead' for $232M U.S. Offshore Wind Cable Project

Prysmian Gets 'Go Ahead' for $232M U.S. Offshore Wind Cable Project

Korean Shipbuilders Get AiP for Barge-type LNG FSRU

Korean Shipbuilders Get AiP for Barge-type LNG FSRU

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine