Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Schlumberger, AVEVA Offer Integrated Digital Solutions for Oil & Gas Production Operations

September 30, 2021

Credit; Schlumberger
Credit; Schlumberger

Oilfield services giant Schlumberger and industrial software provider AVEVA have agreed to integrate edge, AI, and cloud digital solutions to help oil companies optimize oil and gas production. 

The companies said they'd collaborate together to streamline how energy operators acquire, process, and action field data for enhanced wellsite efficiency and performance. The initial focus of the collaboration includes linking edge systems to applications in Schlumberger's DELFI cognitive E&P environment to better manage equipment health and optimize performance.

"This partnership brings together our edge and cloud solutions with the AVEVA PI System to seamlessly liberate access to data accelerating insights and action,” said Rajeev Sonthalia, president, Digital & Integration, Schlumberger. “By integrating our domain expertise, secure edge technology and digital applications in the DELFI environment with AVEVA, we will enable customers to increase efficiency and transform their production operations.”

"Digital transformation of critical infrastructure requires a strategic vision that transcends technology to drive efficiency, achieve profitable business outcomes and deliver sustainability,” said Andrew McCloskey, Chief Technology Officer, AVEVA. “Recent macroeconomic events have highlighted the need for agility throughout all industries. Our collaboration with Schlumberger will drive operational agility and engineering efficiency, while also enabling swifter delivery of new products and services to make assets and operations run more smoothly.”

The collaboration promises to bring to market the IoT and cloud capabilities of both companies. 

This includes the data management platform capabilities of the AVEVA PI System and Schlumberger domain expertise and analytics capabilities provided by Agora* edge AI and IoT solutions and the DELFI environment. The companies also plan joint technology integrations, sales and service support, and go-to-market activity.


Production Technology

Related Offshore News

Cidade de Vitoria FPSO at Golfinho - Credit: MarineTraffic

BW Energy: No Formal Decision on Petrobras' Assets Buy
Atlantis (file photo: BP)

BP's Gulf of Mexico Platforms Back Online after Storm


Trending Offshore News

Credit; Keppel Offshore & Marine

Keppel Completes Construction of Offshore Wind Substations...
Offshore Wind
Credit: Maersk Drilling

TotalEnergies' Appraisal Well Offshore Suriname Fails to...
Caribbean

Insight

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Salem Harbor to Become Major Offshore Wind Port

Salem Harbor to Become Major Offshore Wind Port

Schlumberger, AVEVA Offer Integrated Digital Solutions for Oil & Gas Production Operations

Schlumberger, AVEVA Offer Integrated Digital Solutions for Oil & Gas Production Operations

Polish PGNiG Buys INEOS' Oil and Gas Business in Norway for $615M

Polish PGNiG Buys INEOS' Oil and Gas Business in Norway for $615M

Complying with Court Order, U.S. to Hold Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Lease Sale in November

Complying with Court Order, U.S. to Hold Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Lease Sale in November

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine