Schlumberger, AVEVA Offer Integrated Digital Solutions for Oil & Gas Production Operations

Oilfield services giant Schlumberger and industrial software provider AVEVA have agreed to integrate edge, AI, and cloud digital solutions to help oil companies optimize oil and gas production.

The companies said they'd collaborate together to streamline how energy operators acquire, process, and action field data for enhanced wellsite efficiency and performance. The initial focus of the collaboration includes linking edge systems to applications in Schlumberger's DELFI cognitive E&P environment to better manage equipment health and optimize performance.

"This partnership brings together our edge and cloud solutions with the AVEVA PI System to seamlessly liberate access to data accelerating insights and action,” said Rajeev Sonthalia, president, Digital & Integration, Schlumberger. “By integrating our domain expertise, secure edge technology and digital applications in the DELFI environment with AVEVA, we will enable customers to increase efficiency and transform their production operations.”

"Digital transformation of critical infrastructure requires a strategic vision that transcends technology to drive efficiency, achieve profitable business outcomes and deliver sustainability,” said Andrew McCloskey, Chief Technology Officer, AVEVA. “Recent macroeconomic events have highlighted the need for agility throughout all industries. Our collaboration with Schlumberger will drive operational agility and engineering efficiency, while also enabling swifter delivery of new products and services to make assets and operations run more smoothly.”

The collaboration promises to bring to market the IoT and cloud capabilities of both companies.

This includes the data management platform capabilities of the AVEVA PI System and Schlumberger domain expertise and analytics capabilities provided by Agora* edge AI and IoT solutions and the DELFI environment. The companies also plan joint technology integrations, sales and service support, and go-to-market activity.





