Hellenic Cables Orders Tekmar Energy Bend Restrictors for Subsea Cable Protection

September 29, 2021

Credit: Tekmar Energy
Credit: Tekmar Energy

Hellenic Cables has awarded Tekmar Energy a contract for Bend Restrictor supply for subsea cable projects in Denmark and Greece.

Tekmar Energy will design, manufacture, and supply Bend Restrictors for the KBH02 “København02” submarine cable project in Denmark, to protect a 145kV cable system connecting the Amager waste-to-energy power plant to Svanemølle substation in Denmark. 

Also, the company will supply Bend Restrictors to protect a 70km subsea power cable connecting the 330-MW Kafireas II wind farm on Evia Island to mainland Greece.

The systems will be manufactured at Tekmar Energy’s Newton Aycliffe facility in North East England and delivered in Q3 2021.

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Qatar Strikes Long-Term LNG Supply Deal with China's CNOOC

Qatar Strikes Long-Term LNG Supply Deal with China's CNOOC

Bristow Names Guyana Area Manager

Bristow Names Guyana Area Manager

McDermott Joins German Green Hydrogen Project

McDermott Joins German Green Hydrogen Project

CNOOC Makes Large Oil Discovery in China's Bohai Bay

CNOOC Makes Large Oil Discovery in China's Bohai Bay

