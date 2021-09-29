Hellenic Cables Orders Tekmar Energy Bend Restrictors for Subsea Cable Protection

Hellenic Cables has awarded Tekmar Energy a contract for Bend Restrictor supply for subsea cable projects in Denmark and Greece.

Tekmar Energy will design, manufacture, and supply Bend Restrictors for the KBH02 “København02” submarine cable project in Denmark, to protect a 145kV cable system connecting the Amager waste-to-energy power plant to Svanemølle substation in Denmark.

Also, the company will supply Bend Restrictors to protect a 70km subsea power cable connecting the 330-MW Kafireas II wind farm on Evia Island to mainland Greece.

The systems will be manufactured at Tekmar Energy’s Newton Aycliffe facility in North East England and delivered in Q3 2021.